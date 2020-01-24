Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Friday,
January 24, 2020
Thursday,
January 23, 2020
Wednesday,
January 22, 2020
Tuesday,
January 21, 2020
Show Archive
Top Stories
Special Broadcast
Jan 21, 2020
WATCH
: Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump
Story
Jan 24, 2020
Law Professor: Trump Could Also Have Been Impeached for War Crimes, Assassinations & Corruption
Story
Jan 24, 2020
International Court of Justice Orders Burmese Authorities to Protect Rohingya Muslims from Genocide
Story
Jan 24, 2020
Oakland Moms Who Occupied Vacant Property to Highlight Housing Crisis Celebrate Unexpected Victory
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Jan 23, 2020
Poisoned Water & Corporate Greed: Attorney Robert Bilott on His 20-Year Battle Against DuPont
Web Exclusive
Jan 21, 2020
“Our House Is Still on Fire”: Full Speech by Greta Thunberg at World Economic Forum in Davos
Web Exclusive
Jan 16, 2020
#Moms4Housing: Meet the Mother & Daughter Armed Police Just Evicted from a Vacant House in Oakland
Web Exclusive
Jan 13, 2020
Women Protest Against Accused Rapists Harvey Weinstein & President Trump
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Donate
Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Menu
Menu
Home
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Editions
English
Español
Follow
Daily Digest
RSS & Podcasts
iPhone App
Democracy Now!
About
Events
Contact
Stations
Get Involved
Education
Jobs
Hot Topics
Impeachment
2020 Election
Immigration
Iran
Iraq
Climate Crisis
Freedom of the Press
Brazil
Bolivia
Whistleblowers
0
Shares
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Fri, Jan 24, 2020
Daily Show
Fri, Jan 24, 2020
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Law Professor: Trump Could Also Have Been Impeached for War Crimes, Assassinations & Corruption
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
International Court of Justice Orders Burmese Authorities to Protect Rohingya Muslims from Genocide
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Oakland Moms Who Occupied Vacant Property to Highlight Housing Crisis Celebrate Unexpected Victory
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Independent news needs your support
Donate
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate.
Recent Shows
Thursday, January 23, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Trump Brags About Withholding Evidence as Democratic Impeachment Managers Lay Out Case in the Senate
“The New Colossus”: In New Play, Tim Robbins Tackles Immigration & Xenophobia
Tim Robbins: Bernie Sanders Is the Best Shot We Have to Defeat Donald Trump
“Dark Waters”: Meet the Lawyer Whose 20-Year Fight Against DuPont Inspired the New Film
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
“Andrew Johnson Was a Lot Like Trump”: Echoes of 1868 in Trump’s Impeachment Trial
“The Senate Voted for a Cover-Up”:
GOP
Senators Tilt Impeachment Trial in Trump’s Favor
A Torturer Meets His Victims:
CIA
Psychologist Defends Brutal Methods at Guantánamo Military Hearing
Criminalizing Reporting: Glenn Greenwald Faces Cybercrime Complaint After Exposing Scandal in Brazil
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
A Show Trial? As Trump Impeachment Trial Begins, Mitch McConnell Accused of Staging a Cover-Up
Voting Rights Advocate: The Impeachment of Trump Is Needed to Protect Our Elections & Democracy
National Archives Doctored Photo of 2017 Women’s March to Blur Messages Critical of Trump
Greta Thunberg Addresses Global Elite at Davos: Our House Is Still on Fire
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Show Archive
Independent news needs your support
Donate
Most popular
1
Mexican Feminist & Activist Isabel Cabanillas de la Torre Killed in Juárez
2
Remembering the 1968 Orangeburg Massacre When Police Shot Dead Three Unarmed Black Students
3
Report: Six Banks Reaped $18 Billion Last Year from Trump Tax Cuts
4
Tim Robbins: Bernie Sanders Is the Best Shot We Have to Defeat Donald Trump
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Media Options