Friday,
January 10, 2020
Thursday,
January 9, 2020
Wednesday,
January 8, 2020
Tuesday,
January 7, 2020
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Jan 10, 2020
“Democracy For Sale”: Cambridge Analytica & Big Tech’s History of Manipulating Elections
Story
Jan 10, 2020
The Weaponization of Data: Cambridge Analytica, Information Warfare & the 2016 Election of Trump
Story
Jan 09, 2020
Andrew Bacevich: Trump Sparked “Unnecessary Crisis” by Killing Soleimani, Barely Avoiding War
Story
Jan 09, 2020
Andrew Bacevich: The U.S. Needs to Abandon “Militarized Approach” to Middle East and Build Peace
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Jan 09, 2020
“Modern-Day Slavery”: China Is Forcing Muslims into Forced Labor, Prison & Indoctrination Camps
Web Exclusive
Jan 09, 2020
“A Translation Crisis at the Border”: U.S. Immigration Courts Are Failing Mayan-Language Speakers
Web Exclusive
Jan 07, 2020
Facebook Is a Crime Scene: “The Great Hack” Documentary Details Big Data’s Threat to Democracy
Web Exclusive
Jan 06, 2020
Col. Lawrence Wilkerson: Qassem Soleimani Worked with U.S. in Fight Against Taliban &
ISIS
Browse Web Exclusives
Editions
English
Español
Thu, Jan 09, 2020
Daily Show
Thu, Jan 09, 2020
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Andrew Bacevich: Trump Sparked “Unnecessary Crisis” by Killing Soleimani, Barely Avoiding War
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Andrew Bacevich: The U.S. Needs to Abandon “Militarized Approach” to Middle East and Build Peace
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Uyghurs & Other Muslim Minorities Forced into Labor Programs to Work in Chinese Factories
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Recent Shows
Friday, January 10, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
“Democracy For Sale”: Cambridge Analytica & Big Tech’s History of Manipulating Elections
The Weaponization of Data: Cambridge Analytica, Information Warfare & the 2016 Election of Trump
Thursday, January 09, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Andrew Bacevich: Trump Sparked “Unnecessary Crisis” by Killing Soleimani, Barely Avoiding War
Andrew Bacevich: The U.S. Needs to Abandon “Militarized Approach” to Middle East and Build Peace
Uyghurs & Other Muslim Minorities Forced into Labor Programs to Work in Chinese Factories
Wednesday, January 08, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
A View from Tehran: Iranian Professor Condemns U.S. Aggression & Warns U.S.-Backed Gulf States
Juan Cole: U.S.-Iran Conflict Enters Unprecedented Territory with Assassinations & Military Attacks
Blowback? U.S. Assassination of Soleimani May Weaken Growing Protest Movement in Iran
Iranian-American Lawmaker Warns of Rising Xenophobia as U.S.-Iran Tension Escalates
Deadly Earthquake Rocks Puerto Rico, Causing Mass Power Outages and “Infrastructural Aftershocks”
Show Archive
Most popular
1
Col. Lawrence Wilkerson: Qassem Soleimani Worked with U.S. in Fight Against Taliban &
ISIS
2
Meet Brittany Kaiser, Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower Releasing Troves of New Files from Data Firm
3
New Cambridge Analytica Leaks to Expose Election Manipulation in 68 Countries
4
Sweden Provides Free Higher Education, Universal Healthcare, Free Daycare — Why Can’t the U.S.?
