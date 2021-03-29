Independent Global News
March 29, 2021
March 26, 2021
March 25, 2021
March 24, 2021
Story
Mar 29, 2021
Capitalism Without Accountability Is at Root of Suez Canal Shipping Crisis, Says Scholar Laleh Khalili
Story
Mar 29, 2021
Robin D.G. Kelley: Amazon Union Drive Builds on Decades of Black Radical Labor Activism in Alabama
Story
Mar 29, 2021
Robin D.G. Kelley on Derek Chauvin Murder Trial, Reparations in Evanston & Cornel West Tenure Fight
Story
Mar 19, 2021
“Jim Crow in New Clothes”: In First Senate Speech, Raphael Warnock Slams
GOP
Assault on Voting Rights
Web Exclusive
Feb 05, 2021
Incarcerated Activist Kinetik Justice & Others Severely Beaten in Alabama Prison
DOJ
Sued over Abuse
Web Exclusive
Dec 08, 2020
2020 Ballot Initiative Wins: Abortion Rights, Lawyers for People Facing Eviction & Payday Loan Limits
Web Exclusive
Dec 04, 2020
Bryan Stevenson Wins “Alternative Nobel”: We Must Overturn This Horrific Era of Mass Incarceration
Web Exclusive
Dec 02, 2020
New Malcolm X Biography Offers Insight into His Split with Nation of Islam & Assassination
Mon, Mar 29, 2021
Mon, Mar 29, 2021
Capitalism Without Accountability Is at Root of Suez Canal Shipping Crisis, Says Scholar Laleh Khalili
Robin D.G. Kelley: Amazon Union Drive Builds on Decades of Black Radical Labor Activism in Alabama
Robin D.G. Kelley on Derek Chauvin Murder Trial, Reparations in Evanston & Cornel West Tenure Fight
Friday, March 26, 2021
Jim Crow Redux: Georgia
GOP
Governor Signs “Egregious” Voter Suppression Law Targeting Black Voters
Danny Glover on Amazon Union Drive, the Power of Organized Labor & Centuries of Resistance in Haiti
Evanston, Illinois, to Pay Reparations to Black Families Harmed by Decades of Racist Housing Policies
Thursday, March 25, 2021
Pandemic Profiteers: How U.S. Billionaires Like Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Saw Wealth Grow by $1.3 Trillion
1 in 5 Capitol Insurrectionists Tied to U.S. Military; Soldiers “Targets” for Extremist Recruitment
“Tragic Moment”: Rohingya Suffer New Blow as Cox’s Bazar, World’s Largest Refugee Camp, Burns Down
Yemen Enters 7th Year of U.S.-Backed, Saudi-Led War That Caused the World’s Worst Humanitarian Crisis
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Colorado Democrat Elected After Son Killed in 2012 Aurora Shooting: Congress Must Enact Gun Control
How the NRA’s Radical Anti-Gun-Control Ideology Became
GOP
Dogma & Still Warps Debate
How Australia Ended Regular Mass Shootings: Gun Reforms After 1996 Massacre Could Be Model for U.S.
