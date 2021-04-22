Independent Global News
Thursday,
April 22, 2021
Wednesday,
April 21, 2021
Tuesday,
April 20, 2021
Monday,
April 19, 2021
Top Stories
Story
Apr 22, 2021
“An Apocalyptic Situation”: Indian Hospitals Overwhelmed as
COVID
Cases Soar in “Modi-Made Disaster”
Story
Apr 22, 2021
Meet the Texas Doctor Developing a “People’s Vaccine” to Help Inoculate Billions Around the World
Story
Apr 22, 2021
Decolonization or Extinction: Indigenous Red Deal Lays Out Plan to Save the Earth
Web Exclusive
Apr 22, 2021
The Red Deal: Extended Interview with Red Nation Members About an Indigenous Plan to Save Our Earth
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Apr 22, 2021
The Red Deal: Extended Interview with Red Nation Members About an Indigenous Plan to Save Our Earth
Web Exclusive
Mar 31, 2021
“I Felt the Need to Call the Police on the Police”: Witnesses Describe Seeing George Floyd’s Murder
Web Exclusive
Feb 05, 2021
Incarcerated Activist Kinetik Justice & Others Severely Beaten in Alabama Prison
DOJ
Sued over Abuse
Web Exclusive
Dec 08, 2020
2020 Ballot Initiative Wins: Abortion Rights, Lawyers for People Facing Eviction & Payday Loan Limits
Thu, Apr 22, 2021
Thu, Apr 22, 2021
“An Apocalyptic Situation”: Indian Hospitals Overwhelmed as
COVID
Cases Soar in “Modi-Made Disaster”
Meet the Texas Doctor Developing a “People’s Vaccine” to Help Inoculate Billions Around the World
Decolonization or Extinction: Indigenous Red Deal Lays Out Plan to Save the Earth
Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Guilty on All Counts: Derek Chauvin Verdict Triggers Relief & Determination to Keep Fighting
Black Visions Collective: We Need to Abolish the Police & End Militarized Occupations of Our Cities
Historian Khalil Gibran Muhammad: Policing in U.S. Was Built on Racism & Should Be Put on Trial
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Full Show
Jurors Deliberate in Derek Chauvin Trial as Prosecution Urges Them to "Believe What They Had Seen"
Police Killed John Thompson's Friend Philando Castile. Now He Is a Lawmaker Fighting Racist Policing
Mass Shooting at Indianapolis FedEx Warehouse "Follows Pattern of Violence Against Sikhs" Nationwide
The Family of FedEx Mass Shooter Warned Police About Him. How Did He Still Manage to Buy His Guns?
Monday, April 19, 2021
Full Show
Cops Have Brutalized Chicago's Latinx Community for Decades; Adam Toledo, 13, Is the Latest Victim
Black & Latinx Lieutenant Sues Virginia Cops Who Threatened to Kill Him During Traffic Stop
Meet Cariol Horne, Black Police Officer Fired After Stopping Fellow Cop's Assault on Handcuffed Man
