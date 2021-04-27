Independent Global News
Tuesday,
April 27, 2021
Monday,
April 26, 2021
Friday,
April 23, 2021
Thursday,
April 22, 2021
Top Stories
Story
Apr 27, 2021
“A Warrant Is Not a License to Kill”: Rev. William Barber Condemns Police “Execution” of Andrew Brown
Story
Apr 27, 2021
Ivy League Secret Exposed: Classes Used Bones of Black Children Killed in 1985
MOVE
Police Bombing
Story
Apr 26, 2021
“Our Demand Is for Him to Be Fired”: Outrage in Kenosha as Cop Who Shot Jacob Blake Returns to Work
Story
Apr 26, 2021
GOP
Criminalizes Dissent with Anti-Riot Laws Targeting Black Lives Matter & Anti-Pipeline Protests
Web Exclusive
Apr 22, 2021
The Red Deal: Extended Interview with Red Nation Members About an Indigenous Plan to Save Our Earth
Web Exclusive
Mar 31, 2021
“I Felt the Need to Call the Police on the Police”: Witnesses Describe Seeing George Floyd’s Murder
Web Exclusive
Feb 05, 2021
Incarcerated Activist Kinetik Justice & Others Severely Beaten in Alabama Prison
DOJ
Sued over Abuse
Web Exclusive
Dec 08, 2020
2020 Ballot Initiative Wins: Abortion Rights, Lawyers for People Facing Eviction & Payday Loan Limits
Tue, Apr 27, 2021
Tue, Apr 27, 2021
“A Warrant Is Not a License to Kill”: Rev. William Barber Condemns Police “Execution” of Andrew Brown
Ivy League Secret Exposed: Classes Used Bones of Black Children Killed in 1985
MOVE
Police Bombing
Monday, April 26, 2021
“Our Demand Is for Him to Be Fired”: Outrage in Kenosha as Cop Who Shot Jacob Blake Returns to Work
GOP
Criminalizes Dissent with Anti-Riot Laws Targeting Black Lives Matter & Anti-Pipeline Protests
“Open Season”: Heather Heyer’s Mother Slams New Laws Giving Immunity to Drivers Who Hit Protesters
Biden Recognizes Armenian Genocide of 1915, Despite Decades of Lobbying & Denialism by Turkey
Friday, April 23, 2021
“He’s Going to Be So Missed”: Funeral Held for Police Shooting Victim Daunte Wright in Minneapolis
Biden Vows to Cut Emissions, But U.S. Continues to Subsidize Fossil Fuels Amid Climate Crisis
“Shelter from the Storm”: Climate Change Is a Driving Force in Central American Migration
African Activists: The Earth Is in Peril If Wealthy Nations Don’t Slash Emissions & Pay Climate Debt
Thursday, April 22, 2021
“An Apocalyptic Situation”: Indian Hospitals Overwhelmed as
COVID
Cases Soar in “Modi-Made Disaster”
Meet the Texas Doctor Developing a “People’s Vaccine” to Help Inoculate Billions Around the World
Decolonization or Extinction: Indigenous Red Deal Lays Out Plan to Save the Earth
