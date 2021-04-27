The Justice Department has launched a probe into the Louisville, Kentucky, Metropolitan Police Department over whether officers have a pattern or practice of using unreasonable force — including against peaceful protesters. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the civil investigation Monday.

Attorney General Merrick Garland: “It will determine whether LMPD engages in unconstitutional stops, searches and seizures, as well as whether the department unlawfully executes search warrants on private homes.”

The probe will also investigate the Louisville/Jefferson County Metropolitan Government. It comes 13 months after plainclothes officers serving a no-knock warrant busted through the door of Breonna Taylor’s home in the middle of the night and shot her dead. Breonna Taylor was a Black 26-year-old emergency medical technician and aspiring nurse. Former officer Brett Hankison was indicted on charges of “wanton endangerment” for shooting into the apartment of a neighbor, but no one has been criminally charged over Breonna Taylor’s killing.