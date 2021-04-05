Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Monday,
April 5, 2021
Friday,
April 2, 2021
Thursday,
April 1, 2021
Wednesday,
March 31, 2021
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Apr 05, 2021
World’s Poorest Nations Face Setback as India Suspends Vaccine Exports Amid Fight over Patent Rights
Story
Apr 05, 2021
Ethiopia Accused of Using Rape as a Weapon of War in Tigray as New Evidence Emerges of Massacres
Story
Apr 05, 2021
MLK
Opposed “Poverty, Racism & Militarism” in Speech One Year Before His Assassination 53 Years Ago
Story
Apr 02, 2021
Will Georgia’s Voting Law Be Repealed as Big Business Joins Critics Opposing “Jim Crow” Suppression?
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Mar 31, 2021
“I Felt the Need to Call the Police on the Police”: Witnesses Describe Seeing George Floyd’s Murder
Web Exclusive
Feb 05, 2021
Incarcerated Activist Kinetik Justice & Others Severely Beaten in Alabama Prison
DOJ
Sued over Abuse
Web Exclusive
Dec 08, 2020
2020 Ballot Initiative Wins: Abortion Rights, Lawyers for People Facing Eviction & Payday Loan Limits
Web Exclusive
Dec 04, 2020
Bryan Stevenson Wins “Alternative Nobel”: We Must Overturn This Horrific Era of Mass Incarceration
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Donate
Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Menu
Menu
Home
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Editions
English
Español
Follow
Daily Digest
RSS & Podcasts
Android App
iPhone App
Democracy Now!
About
Events
Contact
Stations
Get Involved
Education
Jobs
Hot Topics
Police Brutality
Gun Control
Coronavirus
Sexual Harassment & Abuse
U.S. Capitol Insurrection
Climate Crisis
Iran
Supreme Court
2020 Election
Immigration
0
Shares
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Other Formats
Mon, Apr 05, 2021
Daily Show
Mon, Apr 05, 2021
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
World’s Poorest Nations Face Setback as India Suspends Vaccine Exports Amid Fight over Patent Rights
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Ethiopia Accused of Using Rape as a Weapon of War in Tigray as New Evidence Emerges of Massacres
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
MLK
Opposed “Poverty, Racism & Militarism” in Speech One Year Before His Assassination 53 Years Ago
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Other Formats
Independent news needs your support
Donate
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate.
Recent Shows
Friday, April 02, 2021
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Will Georgia’s Voting Law Be Repealed as Big Business Joins Critics Opposing “Jim Crow” Suppression?
Oregon Governor Kate Brown Pushes Expanding Vote-by-Mail to Counter
GOP
Voter Suppression Efforts
“Abhorrent”: Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Trump’s Treatment of Portland Protesters vs. Insurrectionists
Brazil Diplomat Celso Amorim on Bolsonaro, Lula & Why Biden’s Foreign Policy Is So “Disappointing”
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Other Formats
Thursday, April 01, 2021
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
“Check His Pulse”: In Derek Chauvin Trial, Outraged Bystanders Describe Witnessing George Floyd Death
“The System of Policing Is on Trial”: Derek Chauvin Murder Case Is About More Than Just George Floyd
Brazil in Crisis:
COVID
Deaths Soar & Hospitals Overflow Amid Unprecedented Political Upheaval
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Other Formats
Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Bloody Crackdown in Burma Since Feb. 1 Military Coup Kills 500+ Amid Resistance from Youth, Women
Trans Day of Visibility: Activists Chase Strangio & Raquel Willis Demand Action on Anti-Trans Laws
New York Ordered to Vaccinate Incarcerated People; Will Gov. Sign Bill Curbing Solitary Confinement?
Aging Former Black Panthers Mumia Abu-Jamal & Sundiata Acoli Got
COVID
-19 & Could Die in Prison
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Other Formats
Show Archive
Independent news needs your support
Donate
Most popular
1
Black Panther Activist “Chip” Fitzgerald Dies After 51 Years in Prison
2
Ghislaine Maxwell Charged with Sex Trafficking 14-Year-Old Girl
3
9 Minutes, 29 Seconds: Derek Chauvin Trial Opens with Full Video of George Floyd’s Killing
4
Derek Chauvin Defense Blames “George Floyd Himself for His Own Death,” Not the Police “Blood Choke”
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Media Options