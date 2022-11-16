Hi there,

This week Democracy Now! is broadcasting LIVE from the U.N. Climate Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Unlike the corporate media, we bring you daily coverage of the climate crisis and amplify the voices of activists and scientists who are offering up solutions to save our planet. Can you donate $25 to Democracy Now! to support our climate reporting and so much more? Right now, a generous donor will DOUBLE your gift, which means your $25 donation is worth $50. Please do your part to today. We don’t rely on corporate advertising revenue or government funding, which means we’re counting on you to power our independent journalism. Thank you so much and stay safe.
-Amy Goodman

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Donate
Independent Global News
Wed, Nov 16, 2022
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Who Should Pay for Climate Crisis? Global South Demands “Loss and Damage” from Wealthy Nations
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“Climate Collateral”: How Military Spending Fuels Environmental Damage
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“A Carbon Bomb”: Movement Grows Against EACOP East African Pipeline Funded by France’s Total & China
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Thursday, November 17, 2022
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation