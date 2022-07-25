Hi there,

Free speech is democracy’s last line of defense. In these times of war, climate chaos, mass shootings, attacks on abortion rights, economic and racial injustice and threats to our democracy, we're committed to shining a spotlight on abuses of power and amplifying the voices of the movement leaders, organizers and everyday people who are working to change the world. But we can’t do it alone. We count on you to make all of our coverage possible. For the next 24 hours, every donation to Democracy Now! will be TRIPLED by a generous supporter. This means if you give $25 today, Democracy Now! will get $75 to support our daily news hour! Please do your part right now. Every dollar counts. Thank you so much.
-Amy Goodman

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Donate
Independent Global News
Mon, Jul 25, 2022
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“Immense Frustration”: Monkeypox Spreads Amid Slow U.S. Response, Few Vaccines; WHO Declares Emergency
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Baby Formula Crisis Requires Urgent Action to Address Shortage of Vital Nutrition & Price Gouging
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Rep. Ro Khanna: It’s Not Enough to Charge Jan. 6 Rioters. Accountability Must “Go Up the Food Chain”
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“Aftershock”: Film Explores Disproportionate Black Maternal Mortality in U.S., Could Worsen After Roe
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Monday, July 25, 2022
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Friday, July 22, 2022
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation