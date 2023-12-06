Hi there,

Our generous triple match has been extended, which means your donation to Democracy Now! today will be TRIPLED. If you give $10, we'll get $30 to support our independent journalism. Please don’t miss out on this opportunity to triple your impact. Democracy Now! is a free source of independent news for tens of millions of people around the world, but less than 1% of our global audience donates to support our critical reporting. Let’s pick up the percentage! We rely on you for support—not the oil, gas, coal and nuclear companies when we cover the climate crisis or the weapons manufacturers when we cover war. I hope you’ll give as much as you can today. Every dollar makes a difference. Thanks so much.
-Amy Goodman

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Donate
Independent Global News
Wed, Dec 06, 2023
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“Catastrophic”: Gaza Aid Worker on “Horror” of Forced Relocations Amid Israel’s War on Southern Strip
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
COP28: Amy Goodman Attempts to Question UAE Oil CEO Serving as President of U.N. Climate Talks in Dubai
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Big Oil’s Takeover of U.N. Climate Summit Decried by Activists Fighting for Fossil Fuel Phaseout
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Carbon Colonialism: Oil-Rich UAE Buys Up Large Swaths of Africa for Carbon Credits to Keep Polluting
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Why Are Russia & U.S. Promoting Nuclear Power at U.N. Climate Talks? Russian Environmentalist Speaks Out
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Thursday, December 07, 2023
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Wednesday, December 06, 2023
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation