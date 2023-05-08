Hi there,

If you think Democracy Now!’s reporting is a critical line of defense against war, climate catastrophe and fascism, please make your donation of $10 or more right now. Today a generous donor will DOUBLE your donation, which means it’ll go twice as far to support our independent journalism. When Democracy Now! covers war or gun violence, we’re not brought to you by the weapons manufacturers. When we cover the climate emergency, our reporting isn’t sponsored by the oil, gas, coal or nuclear companies. Democracy Now! is funded by you, and that’s why we’re counting on your donation to keep us going. Please give today. Every dollar makes a difference—in fact, gets doubled! Thank you so much.
-Amy Goodman

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Donate
Independent Global News
Mon, May 08, 2023
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Amid Growing Anti-Immigrant Hate, 8 Killed as Driver Plows Into Group Near Migrant Shelter in Texas
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
The Coronation Not Seen on TV: Anti-Monarchists Arrested; Slavery & Colonization Reparations Demanded
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Can Anyone Hold Justice Clarence Thomas to Account for Secret Dealings with Billionaire GOP Megadonor?
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Should Sen. Feinstein Resign? Why Aren’t Media, Colleagues Talking Openly About Mental Competence?
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Sister Helen Prejean on Richard Glossip’s Stay of Execution: I Believe He Will Walk Out a Free Man
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Monday, May 08, 2023
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Friday, May 05, 2023
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation