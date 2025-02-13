Hi there,

Democracy Now! marks 29 years of fearless independent journalism this month. Presidents have come, gone and come back again, but Democracy Now! remains, playing the same critical role in our democracy: shining a spotlight on corporate and government abuses of power and raising up the voices of scholars, advocates, scientists, activists, artists and ordinary people working for a more peaceful and just world. Thanks to a group of generous donors, all donations made today will be DOUBLED, which means your $15 gift is worth $30. If our journalism is important to you, please donate today in honor of our 29th anniversary. Every dollar makes a difference. Thank you so much.

Democracy Now!

Amy Goodman

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Donate
Independent Global News
Thu, Feb 13, 2025
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
War in Ukraine: As Trump & Putin Agree to Begin Peace Talks, Will Kyiv Get a Seat at the Table?
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
NYT’s Eric Lipton on How Musk Empire Benefits as He Slashes Fed. Gov’t; Trump Cryptocurrency Schemes
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“The World After Gaza”: Author Pankaj Mishra on Gaza & the Return of 19th-C. “Rapacious Imperialism”
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Monday, February 10, 2025
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation