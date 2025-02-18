Hi there,

Today is Democracy Now!'s 29th anniversary. We don't belong to any corporation or government. We exist because of you. Thanks to you, we have gone to where the silence is for nearly 3 decades. As federal workers rally across the US today-250,000+ have been fired-we bring you the voices from the streets to the suites, from the courts to the Oval Office, flooding the zone with executive orders. You can count on Democracy Now! for daily global updates and deep dives—with voices you hear nowhere else. Thanks to a group of generous donors, all donations made today will be DOUBLED, which means your $15 gift is worth $30. If our journalism is important to you, please donate today in honor of our 29th anniversary. Every dollar makes a difference . Thank you so much.



The more candles, the more light!



Democracy Now!



Amy Goodman