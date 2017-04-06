Modal close

Boycotting Bill O'Reilly: Over 50 Advertisers Pull Ads on Fox Show over Sexual Harassment Scandal

StoryApril 06, 2017
Arisha Hatch

managing director of campaigns at Color of Change, which has organized a major campaign calling on advertisers to boycott The O’Reilly Factor.

The number of advertisers boycotting Bill O’Reilly’s Fox News program has increased to at least 52, following revelations that he and the network paid out $13 million to settle lawsuits by five women who accuse O’Reilly of sexual harassment and inappropriate sexual behavior. Meanwhile, a third Fox News employee has joined a lawsuit charging the network with racial discrimination. The employees claim top executives—including former CEO Roger Ailes—refused to intervene as they were forced to endure "years-long relentless racial animus" at the hands of a white manager. We speak to Arisha Hatch, managing director of campaigns at Color of Change, which has organized major campaign calling on advertisers to boycott "The O’Reilly Factor."

StoryApr 06, 2017

Meet the Lawyer Who Is Going After Bill O'Reilly & Donald Trump for Sexual Harassment

