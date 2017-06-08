Meanwhile, a pair of House Democrats have drafted articles of impeachment against President Trump. Reps. Brad Sherman of California and Al Green of Texas say Trump is guilty of obstruction of justice for firing the FBI director during an investigation into alleged ties between Russia and top administration officials. This is Rep. Al Green.

Rep. Al Green: "The question really is not whether the president has obstructed justice. The question really is whether the president can obstruct justice with impunity. The question is whether the House of Representatives will allow an obstruction of justice with impunity. The president, like all others, is not above the law."

Congressmember Brad Sherman said he joined Green’s call for impeachment in part because his colleague, who is African-American, received a deluge of death threats and racist slurs after he called for Trump’s impeachment from the House floor last month.