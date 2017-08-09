Clicky
Journalist Allan Nairn on Trump Administration's Revolutionary Dismantling of U.S. Government

StoryAugust 09, 2017
As tensions escalate between the United States and North Korea, the U.S. government is particularly ill-equipped to carry out effective diplomacy, thanks to the Trump administration’s efforts to dismantle the State Department. The U.S. currently has no ambassador to South Korea, no secretary of Asian Pacific affairs and no secretary of East Asian affairs. For more on the dismantling of the U.S. government, we speak to longtime journalist and activist Allan Nairn.

Guests
  • Allan Nairn

    longtime investigative journalist and activist.

Please check back later for full transcript.

