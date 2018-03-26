More than a million students, parents, teachers and anti-violence activists took to the streets Saturday for the worldwide March for Our Lives. The historic day of action was organized by the student survivors of the Valentine’s Day massacre at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed—14 students and three faculty. In Washington, D.C., youth from Parkland to Chicago took to the stage to decry the power of the NRA and the epidemic of gun violence in the United States. This is Trevon Bosley.

Trevon Bosley: “I’m here to speak on behalf of Chicago’s youth, who are surrounded and affected by gun violence every day. I’m here to speak for those youth who fear they may be shot while going to the gas station, the movies, the bus stop, to church, or even to and from school. I’m here to speak for those Chicago youth who feel their voices have been silenced for far too long.”

More than 800 “sibling” marches were organized worldwide, including Seattle, Oakland, Denver, Salt Lake City, Dallas, Austin and Los Angeles, as well as in Mexico, Spain, Romania, Greece, Lebanon, Kenya, Hong Kong and Thailand. This is student Sanchi Rohira, speaking in Mumbai, India.

Sanchi Rohira: “I am here to support that march and say never again to gun violence. Not one more kid should die in their classroom.”

