Caravan of Central American Migrants Holds a Mirror to Cruel U.S. Immigration Policy & Imperialism

StoryApril 05, 2018
Despite efforts by Mexican immigration authorities to disband a caravan of Central American migrants, hundreds are still bound for the U.S.-Mexico border. This comes after an early-morning tweet from President Trump that said the caravan “is largely broken up thanks to the strong immigration laws of Mexico and their willingness to use them so as not to cause a giant scene.” The group People Without Borders, or Pueblo Sin Fronteras, has organized the caravan since 2010 to draw attention to the right to seek asylum and refuge. This year its members are disproportionately from Honduras, which remains in political upheaval after U.S.-backed right-wing President Juan Orlando Hernández was inaugurated for a second term despite allegations of widespread voting fraud in November. We get an update from Arturo Vizcarra, a volunteer with People Without Borders. He just returned from the caravan.

Guests
  • Arturo Vizcarra
    volunteer with Pueblo Sin Fronteras, or People Without Borders. He just returned from spending time with the caravan in Mexico.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
