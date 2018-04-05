Independent Global News

How the Wireless Industry Convinced the Public Cellphones Are Safe & Cherry-Picked Research on Risks

StoryApril 05, 2018
Ninety-five out of every 100 American adults owns a cellphone today. And worldwide, three out of four adults now have cellphone access. The wireless industry is one of the fastest-growing on Earth, raking in annual sales of $440 billion in 2016. But are cellphones safe? A new investigation by The Nation suggests that’s a question that cellphone giants prefer you don’t ask. We speak with Mark Hertsgaard, The Nation’s environment correspondent and investigative editor. His report, co-authored with Mark Dowie, is headlined “How Big Wireless Made Us Think That Cell Phones Are Safe.”

Guests
  • Mark Hertsgaard
    environment correspondent and investigative editor for The Nation.

