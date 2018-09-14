President Trump has continued to generate widespread criticism for his comments about the federal government’s response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico last year, which he has called an “incredible unsung success.” He’s now falsely claiming that 3,000 people did not die in the wake of the devastating storm. On Thursday, Trump tweeted, “3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000…” He went on to tweet, “.....This was done by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of Dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico. If a person died for any reason, like old age, just add them onto the list. Bad politics. I love Puerto Rico!” Puerto Rico’s governor formally updated the death toll from the storm to 2,975 people in August, after multiple news outlets and universities demonstrated that thousands of people died during the days and weeks after Maria. A Harvard study estimates the death toll might be as high as 4,645 people. On Thursday, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz tweeted, “This is what denial following neglect looks like: Mr Pres in the real world people died on your watch. YOUR LACK OF RESPECT IS APPALLING!”