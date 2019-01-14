The partial government shutdown, now the longest in U.S. history, is in its 24th day, with still no apparent end in sight. On Sunday, Republican South Carolina senator and Trump ally Lindsey Graham told Fox News he thought Trump should temporarily reopen the government while pursuing negotiations with Democrats.

Sen. Lindsey Graham: “Before he pulls the plug on the legislative option—and I think we’re almost there—I would urge him to open up the government for a short period of time, like three weeks, before he pulls the plug, see if we can get a deal. If we can’t at the end of three weeks, all bets are off, see if he can do it by himself through the emergency powers.”

The comments came just two days after Senator Graham tweeted, “Mr. President, Declare a national emergency NOW. Build a wall NOW.” Trump has so far refused to consider any spending measures that do not include his $5.7 billion in border wall funding. Despite Trump’s claims last week that Republican senators were “unified” on the shutdown, a number of Republican senators have expressed support for reopening the government, as 800,000 federal employees either continue to work without pay or are furloughed.