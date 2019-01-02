As Brazil’s Bolsonaro Takes Office, Opponents Warn of Regressive Policies & Threat of Dictatorship

Listen
- Fernando Haddadformer mayor of São Paulo and former Brazilian presidential candidate for the Workers’ Party, or PT.
Far-right former Army Captain Jair Bolsonaro was sworn in as president of Brazil on New Year’s Day. His election marks the most radical political shift in the country since military rule ended more than 30 years ago. We speak with Fernando Haddad, former Brazilian presidential candidate on the Workers’ Party ticket who lost in a runoff to Jair Bolsonaro. Haddad is the former mayor of São Paulo and served as education minister under former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
Please check back later for full transcript.
