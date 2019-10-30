Who Burned the Bronx? PBS Film “Decade of Fire” Investigates 1970s Fires That Displaced Thousands

Listen
- Vivian Vázquez Irizarryco-director and co-producer of the documentary “Decade of Fire”
- Gretchen Hildebranco-director and co-producer of the documentary “Decade of Fire”
The new documentary “Decade of Fire” looks back at the history of a crisis that unfolded in New York City in the 1970s, when the South Bronx faced a near-constant barrage of fires that displaced almost a quarter million people and devastated an entire community. Co-directors and producers Vivian Vázquez Irizarry and Gretchen Hildebran tell the story of the government mismanagement, landlord corruption and redlining that lit the Bronx ablaze. They also describe how the community fought back to save their neighborhoods. The film airs next week on PBS.
Please check back later for full transcript.
