Julián Castro Slams Trump’s “Deranged” Immigration Policies After Escorting Asylum Seekers to Border

- Julián Castro2020 Democratic presidential candidate. He was the youngest member of Obama’s Cabinet, where he served as secretary of housing and urban development from 2014 to 2017. Prior to joining the Obama administration, Castro was mayor of San Antonio, Texas, from 2009 to 2014.
On Monday, 2020 presidential candidate Julián Castro escorted a dozen asylum seekers to the U.S. port of entry at Brownsville, Texas, in a challenge to President Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy. The group included a disabled Salvadoran woman and her relatives, as well as nine LGBTQ people from Cuba, Guatemala and Honduras. Many of them report they’ve been threatened and assaulted while they’ve been forced to wait in the Mexican border city of Matamoros. The asylum seekers were refused entry into the United States. Castro speaks with us from San Antonio, where he served as mayor from 2009 to 2014.
