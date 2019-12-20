House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is continuing to delay sending the two articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Republican-controlled Senate, as she and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sparred Thursday over her unprecedented move. In a historic vote Wednesday, the House of Representatives impeached President Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. But Pelosi then said she’d delay sending the charges to the Senate until she is certain there will be a fair trial. Majority Leader McConnell has said he is not an impartial juror and has vowed to closely coordinate any impeachment trial with the White House.

House lawmakers left Capitol Hill Thursday for a two-week vacation, meaning the battle over sending the articles of impeachment will continue into the new year. This is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaking to reporters Thursday.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi: “I was not prepared to put the managers in that bill yet because we don’t know the arena that we are in. Frankly, I don’t care what the Republicans say.”

And this is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaking from the floor of the Senate.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: “Some House Democrats imply they are withholding the articles for some kind of leverage so they can dictate the Senate process to senators. I admit I’m not sure what leverage there is in refraining from sending us something we do not want. Meanwhile, other House Democrats seem to be suggesting they would prefer never to transmit the articles. Fine with me.”

In more news on impeachment, the most influential evangelical magazine, Christianity Today, has turned against Trump in an editorial entitled “Trump Should Be Removed from Office.” The magazine founded by Billy Graham accused Trump of having a “grossly immoral character.”

And on Thursday, President Trump met with New Jersey Congressmember Jefferson Van Drew at the White House, after Van Drew announced he would switch parties and become a Republican following his decision to vote against impeaching President Trump.