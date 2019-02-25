In Hollywood, the 91st Academy Awards were held Sunday evening, celebrating a diverse range of awardees and a number of firsts, including director Spike Lee’s first competitive Academy Award for best adapted screenplay for his film “BlacKkKlansman.”

Spike Lee: “The 2020 presidential election is around the corner. Let’s all mobilize. Let’s all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate. Let’s do the right thing!”

“Green Book” won for best picture at the end of the evening, despite facing criticism for historical inaccuracies. Spike Lee, who reportedly attempted to walk out of the theater when “Green Book” was named the winner, said, “I thought I was courtside at the Garden and the ref made a bad call.” Lee also joked, “Every time somebody’s driving somebody, I lose.” In 1990, “Driving Miss Daisy” won Best Picture, while “Do the Right Thing”, which was nominated for 2 awards, went home empty-handed. Rami Malek won best actor for his portrayal of the lead singer of Queen, Freddie Mercury. In his acceptance speech, Malek—an Egyptian-American actor—said, “We made a film about a gay man, an immigrant, who lived his life just unapologetically himself. … We’re longing for stories like this.” Alfonso Cuarón won best director for “Roma,” which also won best foreign language film. The record-shattering film “Black Panther” won three Oscars, including two that marked the first African-American women winners in their categories: Hannah Beachler for production design and Ruth E. Carter for costumes.