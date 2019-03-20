President Trump hosted Brazil’s far-right president and former Army captain Jair Bolsonaro at the White House on Tuesday. Bolsonaro has been dubbed the “Trump of the Tropics.” Trump announced he would designate Brazil a major non-NATO ally, opening the door for Brazil to receive more U.S. military aid. Trump also suggested Brazil could even become a member of NATO. The two leaders both criticized what they called the fake news and discussed increasing efforts to remove Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro from office. President Trump threatened to further intensify crippling U.S. sanctions on Venezuela, which is already facing a humanitarian crisis.

President Donald Trump: “But we really haven’t done the really tough sanctions yet. We can do the tough sanctions. And all options are open, so we may be doing that. But we haven’t done the toughest of sanctions, as you know.”

We will have more on Brazil after headlines.