House Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler is expected to request documents from over 60 people and organizations tied to President Trump and his businesses today, as his committee investigates potential obstruction of justice and other crimes by the president and his allies. Congressional probes will look into some of Trump’s closest business partners, including Allen Weisselberg, the CFO of the Trump Organization, his son Donald Trump Jr., as well as the Justice Department. This is Congressmember Nadler on ABC’s “This Week.”

Rep. Jerrold Nadler: “It’s very clear that the president obstructed justice. It’s very clear. Eleven hundred times he referred to the Mueller investigation as a witch hunt. He tried to—he fired—he tried to protect Flynn from being investigated by the FBI. He fired Comey in order to stop the Russian thing, as he told NBC News.”

Nadler’s statements come as other Democratic committees have also indicated they are investigating Trump on multiple fronts. House Oversight Chair Elijah Cummings said last week he would like to question Weisselberg and Trump’s children, as well, and the House Ways and Means Committee is reportedly planning to request Trump’s past tax returns.

Meanwhile, Trump spoke for over two hours at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, Saturday, railing against Mueller’s investigation into his 2016 campaign. He said, “You put the wrong people in a couple of positions, and they leave people for a long time that shouldn’t be there, and all of a sudden they’re trying to take you out with bullshit.”