The political crisis in Britain is mounting after lawmakers rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan for the third time Friday. This is May speaking after her deal’s defeat.

Prime Minister Theresa May: “The legal default now is that United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union on the 12th of April. … That is not enough time to agree, legislate for and ratify a deal, and yet the House has been clear it will not permit leaving without a deal. … I fear we are reaching the limits of this process in this House.”

With the new deadline less than two weeks away, Parliament is scrambling to come up with a deal that will be backed by a majority. Lawmakers are scheduled to hold votes on a number of other scenarios. Among the options on the table are remaining in the EU customs union, a soft Brexit and a second referendum—all ideas Theresa May has rejected in the past.