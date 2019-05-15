Alabama’s legislature has just passed the most restrictive abortion ban in the country. The law effectively bans all abortions. Doctors could face life in prison for performing the procedure. The law does not make exceptions for rape or incest — the only exception lawmakers voted for is cases in which the pregnant person’s health is at serious risk.

The bill, which was already approved in the House last month, now heads to the desk of Republican anti-choice Governor Kay Ivey. She has not yet indicated if she would support such drastic legislation. The bill is expected to face multiple legal challenges if signed into law. Supporters of the bill say they hope it will end up at the Supreme Court and lead to the eventual reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Democratic State Senator Vivian Figures, one of four women serving in the chamber, introduced an amendment that would criminalize vasectomies, arguing there are no laws regulating men’s bodies. It was defeated.

