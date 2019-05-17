President Trump has unveiled plans for a new, so-called “merit-based” immigration system that would prioritize highly-skilled and English-speaking workers, while further restricting asylum seekers and immigrants who have family living in the United States. Trump announced his plan in the White House Rose Garden Thursday.

President Donald Trump: “My plan expedites relief for legitimate asylum seekers by screening out the meritless claims. If you have a proper claim you will quickly be admitted. If you don’t you will promptly be returned home.”

Many lawmakers called Trump’s immigration plan short on specifics and a non-starter. This is Washington Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal: “It does not include any protections for DREAMers. It does not include any plan for the 11 million undocumented immigrants that are in this country that need a path for citizenship. It undermines the family immigration system that has been the cornerstone of our country’s immigration policy.”

This comes as Senator Lindsey Graham has introduced a bill that would deny people the right to seek asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border, forcing them instead to take their claims to U.S. consulates in their home countries — even if their lives are in danger. Graham’s bill would also increase the number of days that migrant children could be detained to 100 — five times the current limit. We’ll have more on immigration later in the broadcast.