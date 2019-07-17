The House of Representatives passed a resolution condemning President Trump’s racist tweets about four progressive congresswomen of color, telling them to go back to the crime-infested places from which they came. Four Republicans, as well as the recently independent Congressmember Justin Amash, joined with Democrats to approve the resolution. Trump’s tweets were aimed at Congressmembers Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar—all of whom are U.S. citizens. This is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi: “These comments from the White House are disgraceful and disgusting, and the comments are racist. How shameful to hear him continue to defend those offensive words, words that we have all heard him repeat, not only about our members, but about countless others. Our caucus will continue to forcibly respond to those attacks on our members.”

Lawmakers stopped short of censuring Trump though—a measure pushed by Tennessee Congressmember Steve Cohen. The House debate temporarily came to a halt after Pelosi delivered her remarks, as Republicans said her description of Trump’s words as “disgraceful, disgusting and racist” were “out of order.” The House then had to vote in favor of keeping her remarks on the Congressional Record.