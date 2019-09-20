This Afghan Teen Was Set to Join First-Ever U.N. Youth Climate Summit, But U.S. Denied His Visa

Media Options
- Nasratullah Elhamgrade 12 student at the United World Colleges (UWC) Thailand International School in Phuket, Thailand where he is a leader of local sustainability programs. He is from Laghman, Afghanistan.
Climate youth activist Nasratullah Elham of Afghanistan was invited to participate in the first-ever U.N. Youth Climate Summit, but the United States rejected his visa. He breaks the sound barrier to join us from Phuket, Thailand, where he is a 12th grade student, and says his activism is based on the crisis’s impact on his home country. “The poor people there are very badly affected in a situation [where] they do not really have much carbon emissions,” he says.
