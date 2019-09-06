Independent Global News

Shut It Down: Veteran Organizer Lisa Fithian Offers a Guide to Resistance in Era of Climate Crisis

StorySeptember 06, 2019
Watch iconWatch Full Show
Listen
Media Options
Listen

Related Story

Video squareStoryDec 10, 2018Thousands Protest at U.N. Climate Summit in Coal-Heavy Poland, Facing Riot Police & Intimidation
Guests
  • Lisa Fithian
    longtime organizer, member of Extinction Rebellion’s national team and author of Shut It Down: Stories from a Fierce, Loving Resistance.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Newsletter
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Up arrowTop