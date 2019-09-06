Shut It Down: Veteran Organizer Lisa Fithian Offers a Guide to Resistance in Era of Climate Crisis

Listen
Media Options
Listen
Media Options
Guests
- Lisa Fithianlongtime organizer, member of Extinction Rebellion’s national team and author of Shut It Down: Stories from a Fierce, Loving Resistance.
Please check back later for full transcript.
The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Media Options