Trump’s personal doctor said in a statement he “anticipates” the president can return to public engagements on Saturday — even though the White House continues to withhold critical details about the president’s mental and physical health, including when Trump had his last negative test for coronavirus. On Thursday morning, Trump told Fox Business he has recovered completely from COVID-19.

President Donald Trump: “I’m back because I’m a perfect physical specimen and I’m extremely young.”

Trump also repeated his claim that his bout with COVID-19 has made him immune to the coronavirus — even though there’s evidence some people can become reinfected.

President Donald Trump: “Remember this: When you catch it, you get better, and then you’re immune.”

Throughout the day, Trump continued to lash out against his political opponents on Twitter, demanding that Attorney General William Barr lock up Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden. And on Thursday evening, Trump coughed his way through an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity.

President Donald Trump: “Absentee is OK. [coughs] Absentee ballots [coughs] — excuse me — absentee ballots are fine.”

At another point in the telephone interview, Trump appeared to mute his microphone, only to cough again before he resumed speaking.