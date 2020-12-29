The House of Representatives voted Monday to approve a measure that would increase stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000, sending the bill to the Senate where it faces a standoff today. The House also voted to override Trump’s veto of the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA.

In the Senate, Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to ask for unanimous consent today to override Trump’s veto of the NDAA. But independent Senator Bernie Sanders has said he will filibuster to delay the crucial vote unless the Senate also holds a vote on the $2,000 checks. Sanders tweeted, “If McConnell doesn’t agree to an up or down vote to provide the working people of our country a $2,000 direct payment, Congress will not be going home for New Year’s Eve. Let’s do our job.” At least 12 Republicans would need to join with the Senate’s 48 Democrats to reach the necessary 60 votes to approve the $2,000 checks.