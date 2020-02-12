The World Health Organization is warning the coronavirus poses a “grave threat” to the world, as the death toll in China tops 1,100 people, with more than 44,000 confirmed infections worldwide.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus: “With 99% of cases in China, this remains very much an emergency for that country, but one that holds a very grave threat for the rest of the world, unless we use the window of opportunity that we have now.”

Meanwhile, at least 174 people have now tested positive for coronavirus on the quarantined cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, which is docked off the coast of Japan. There are 3,600 people aboard the ship, where crew members say the workers aren’t being protected from infection.