At least 150 million people in China — over 10% of the population — now face some level of restrictions on their movements because of the government-imposed lockdown as it attempts to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. Over 72,000 cases have been confirmed, with nearly 1,900 fatalities — most of these in China. Today, a noted neurologist and director of a hospital in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, died from coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the quarantine aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship that has been docked in Yokohama, Japan, for over two weeks is set to end tomorrow. More than 540 cases have been linked to the ship. Over 300 Americans were repatriated from Japan yesterday, with 14 testing positive for the disease. They will now be quarantined on U.S. bases for two weeks.

In business news, Apple says it will not meet its revenue goals because of the impact of coronavirus on production in China.