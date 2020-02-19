Modal close

Bloomberg Gains in Democratic Primaries, But Has History of Hostility to Unions Key to Voter Turnout

StoryFebruary 19, 2020
We continue our conversation with Marcie Wells, activist and waitress who is a member of the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 in Nevada, and Hamilton Nolan, labor reporter with In These Times. Nolan says 2020 had been “the most promising election year for organized labor in a long time,” with Democratic candidates releasing platforms with strong labor protections. But Michael Bloomberg’s entry into the race threatens to upend the Democratic Party’s pro-worker shift. The billionaire former mayor of New York has a long track record of hostility toward organized labor, particularly teachers’ unions, whom he has compared to the National Rifle Association. “He is not a great friend of unions,” Nolan says of Bloomberg.

Guests
  • Marcie Wells
    an activist, waitress, single parent and a member of the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 in Nevada for 16 years.
  • Hamilton Nolan
    labor reporter for In These Times.

Please check back later for full transcript.

