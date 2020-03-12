Independent Global News

Italy’s “Darkest Hour”: Life Grinds to a Halt Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, as Death Toll Spikes

StoryMarch 12, 2020
Watch iconWatch Full Show
Listen
Media Options
Listen

We get an update from Italy, where 60 million people are under an unprecedented nationwide lockdown and the death toll has increased to at least 827, rising by 31% in just 24 hours. Authorities ordered all shops closed except food markets and pharmacies. Italy’s economy has all but ground to a halt, with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte describing the outbreak as the country’s “darkest hour.” Italian journalist Antonella Serrecchia joins us from Milan, where she is a reporter for the online magazine The Vision.

Related Story

Video squareStoryMar 12, 2020Trump Calls COVID-19 “Foreign Virus” as Lack of Universal Healthcare Makes the Pandemic Worse
Guests

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Newsletter
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Up arrowTop