Italy’s “Darkest Hour”: Life Grinds to a Halt Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, as Death Toll Spikes

Listen
Media Options
Listen
Media Options
Guests
- Antonella SerrecchiaItalian journalist at The Vision, an online magazine.
We get an update from Italy, where 60 million people are under an unprecedented nationwide lockdown and the death toll has increased to at least 827, rising by 31% in just 24 hours. Authorities ordered all shops closed except food markets and pharmacies. Italy’s economy has all but ground to a halt, with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte describing the outbreak as the country’s “darkest hour.” Italian journalist Antonella Serrecchia joins us from Milan, where she is a reporter for the online magazine The Vision.
Please check back later for full transcript.
The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Media Options