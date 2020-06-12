Listen
Media Options
Listen
Media Options
Guests
- Angela Davisworld-renowned abolitionist, author, activist and professor at the University of California, Santa Cruz.
Image Credit: White House // Joe Biden campaign
“Neither party represents the future — both parties remain connected to corporate capitalism,” Angela Davis says of the 2020 election. “We’re going to have to translate some of the passion that has characterized these demonstrations into work within the electoral arena, recognizing that the electoral arena is not the best place for the expression of radical politics.”
More from this Interview
- Part 1: Uprising & Abolition: Angela Davis on Movement Building, “Defund the Police” & Where We Go from Here
- Part 2: Angela Davis: Toppling of Confederate Statues Reflects Reckoning with Slavery & Historical Racism
- Part 3: Angela Davis Slams Trump Rally in Tulsa, Massacre Site, on Juneteenth Celebration of End of Slavery
- Part 4: Angela Davis: Dems & GOP Tied to Corporate Capitalism, But We Must Vote So Trump Is “Forever Ousted”
Please check back later for full transcript.
The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Media Options