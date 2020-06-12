Independent news has never been so important.

Angela Davis: Dems & GOP Tied to Corporate Capitalism, But We Must Vote So Trump Is “Forever Ousted”

June 12, 2020
Image Credit: White House // Joe Biden campaign

“Neither party represents the future — both parties remain connected to corporate capitalism,” Angela Davis says of the 2020 election. “We’re going to have to translate some of the passion that has characterized these demonstrations into work within the electoral arena, recognizing that the electoral arena is not the best place for the expression of radical politics.”

  • Angela Davis
    world-renowned abolitionist, author, activist and professor at the University of California, Santa Cruz.

