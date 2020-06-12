Media Options
Guests
- Angela Davisworld-renowned abolitionist, author, activist and professor at the University of California, Santa Cruz.
President Trump will resume holding indoor campaign events starting with a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19, a day known as Juneteenth, that celebrates African Americans’ liberation from slavery. The rally also falls on the 99th anniversary of the Tulsa race riots, one of the worst acts of racial violence in U.S. history, in which white residents killed hundreds of their African American neighbors. Legendary scholar Angela Davis says it’s important to recognize that Trump “represents a sector of a population in this country that wants to return to the past … with all of its white supremacy, with all of its misogyny.” Given the historic uprising against racism and state violence, “We cannot be held back by such forces as those represented by the current occupant of the White House,” she says.
More from this Interview
- Part 1: Uprising & Abolition: Angela Davis on Movement Building, “Defund the Police” & Where We Go from Here
- Part 2: Angela Davis: Toppling of Confederate Statues Reflects Reckoning with Slavery & Historical Racism
- Part 3: Angela Davis Slams Trump Rally in Tulsa, Massacre Site, on Juneteenth Celebration of End of Slavery
- Part 4: Angela Davis: Dems & GOP Tied to Corporate Capitalism, But We Must Vote So Trump Is “Forever Ousted”
Please check back later for full transcript.
