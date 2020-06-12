Independent news has never been so important.

Angela Davis: Toppling of Confederate Statues Reflects Reckoning with Slavery & Historical Racism

StoryJune 12, 2020
The destruction and removal of racist monuments in cities across the United States during recent weeks is part of an overdue reckoning with “historical racisms that have brought us to the point where we are today,” Angela Davis says. “Racism should have been immediately confronted in the aftermath of the end of slavery.”

  • Angela Davis
    world-renowned abolitionist, author, activist and professor at the University of California, Santa Cruz.

