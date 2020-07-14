The Los Angeles and San Diego school districts have announced that all classes will be conducted online at the start of the school year due to the pandemic. The city of Atlanta announced a similar plan. This comes as President Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos threatened to pull federal funding from schools that do not reopen. Meanwhile, in New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo said schools will be allowed to reopen, but only in regions with low daily infection rates.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo: “We’re not going to use our children as the litmus test. And we’re not going to put our children in a place where their health is endangered. It’s that simple. … We’re not going to use our children as guinea pigs.”

In other education news, 17 states have sued the Trump administration in an effort to block a new rule revoking the visas of foreign students who attend schools where classes are taught entirely online due to the coronavirus pandemic.