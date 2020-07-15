The United States has set another grim record for coronavirus infections, with more than 67,000 new cases confirmed on Tuesday. At least 11 states are reporting record hospitalizations, with nearly 1,000 new deaths in just 24 hours. Officials in Texas and Arizona have put out calls for refrigerated trucks, as morgues overflow with the bodies of COVID-19 patients. At least 136,000 people in the U.S. have now died from the disease.

On Tuesday, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, made a dire prediction about the U.S. epidemic — which is already the worst in the world.