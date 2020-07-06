Around the world, where confirmed cases have now topped 11 million, with over half a million deaths, other countries are also reversing lockdowns after recording new spikes in coronavirus cases.

Australia has closed the border between its two most populous states — New South Wales and Victoria — for the first time in 100 years. Around 3,000 people across nine public housing tower blocks in Victoria’s capital Melbourne have been on strict lockdown since Saturday and have been told they cannot leave their homes until further notice.

In Spain, parts of the regions of Galicia and Catalonia have been ordered to lock down.

In India, the world’s largest temporary hospital to treat coronavirus patients opened in New Delhi. The 10,000-bed hospital opened Sunday as officials reported a record 25,000 new cases and 600 deaths.

Mexico topped 30,000 COVID-19 deaths this weekend, to overtake France as the country with the fifth-highest reported death toll.

Brazil, second only to the U.S. in cases and death toll, surpassed 1.6 million coronavirus cases.

In the Persian Gulf, infections in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are on the rise after curfews in both nations were lifted last month.

Meanwhile, around 240 medical experts from around the world are asking the World Health Organization to revise its official recommendations based on evidence the coronavirus is airborne and can be transmitted through tiny droplets that linger in the air in closed spaces.