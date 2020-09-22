In Washington, D.C., the Republican race to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is running full speed. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is charging ahead with plans to vote on President Trump’s nominee.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: “The Senate has more than sufficient time to process a nomination. History and precedent make that perfectly clear.”

Trump said Monday he would announce his nominee by week’s end. McConnell refused to hold confirmation hearings in 2016 for President Obama’s nominee, nine months before the election. So far, only two Republican senators — Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine — have said they do not support voting before the November election.

Democrats need four Republicans to join them to block the nomination. On Monday, Democrats were dealt a major setback when Republican Senators Cory Gardner — who is trailing Democrat John Hickenlooper in the Colorado Senate race — and Chuck Grassley of Iowa both supported holding a vote on a nominee before the election.

Trump appeared by phone on Fox News Monday and falsely claimed that Ginsburg’s dying wish — that she not be replaced until a new president is installed — was a Democratic hoax.

President Donald Trump: “I don’t know that she said that. Or was that written out by Adam Schiff” —

Ainsley Earhardt: “It was reported.”

President Donald Trump: — “and Schumer and Pelosi? I would be more inclined to the second.”

Justice Ginsburg is scheduled to lie in state in the Capitol Friday, the first woman to receive the honor. Before this, she will lie in repose at the Supreme Court for two days, outside due to pandemic measures. She will be interred at a private service next week at Arlington National Cemetery, where her husband, Martin Ginsburg, was also buried in 2010.