House impeachment managers have delivered an article of impeachment to the Senate, charging Donald J. Trump with “incitement of insurrection.” On Monday evening, the nine impeachment managers walked the article through National Statuary Hall and the Capitol Rotunda to the Senate, where on January 6th a violent mob incited by President Trump attacked police officers, looted lawmakers’ offices and delayed the certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. The violence left five people dead.

Maryland Congressmember Jamie Raskin, who will lead the prosecution against Trump, read the article of impeachment to the Senate.

Rep. Jamie Raskin: “Donald John Trump thus warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust or profit under the United States.”

Senate President Pro Tempore Patrick Leahy of Vermont will preside over Trump’s impeachment trial — not John Roberts, the Supreme Court’s Chief Justice. The trial is set to begin on February 9th.