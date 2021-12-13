As reported U.S. COVID-19 deaths approach 800,000, health officials are urging fully vaccinated people to get their booster shots while the Delta winter surge continues and more Omicron cases are identified. This is Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Dr. Anthony Fauci: “Preliminary data show that when you get a booster — for example, the third shot of an mRNA — it raises the level of protection high enough that it then does do well against the Omicron.”

Nearly two years into the pandemic, one in 100 U.S. residents over the age of 65 have died from COVID-19, according to official records.

Here in New York, Governor Kathy Hochul has ordered businesses to resume enforcing an indoor face mask requirement starting today unless they have implemented a vaccine requirement. COVID hospitalizations in New York are up 86% over the last month.

In Michigan, Republican election official William Hartmann has died from COVID-19. Hartmann was one of two Michigan Republicans who at first refused to certify Joe Biden’s 2020 win against Donald Trump in Wayne County. He was also staunchly opposed to COVID vaccinations.