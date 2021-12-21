In immigration news, a group of 11 Haitian asylum seekers has filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration, accusing the U.S. government of physical abuse, racial discrimination and other severe rights violations while they were forced to take shelter under a bridge in the borderlands of Del Rio, Texas, in September. The plaintiffs are also demanding the U.S. government allow the return of the thousands of Haitian asylum seekers deported from the Del Rio encampment. In a statement, Guerline Jozef of the Haitian Bridge Alliance said, “The stories I heard coming out of the Del Rio encampment will forever haunt me: mothers with newborns denied basic necessities such as shelter and medical care, children being fed nothing or only bread.”

This comes as immigrant justice advocates are condemning the Biden administration’s ongoing mass deportation flights of Haitian asylum seekers. Advocates report the U.S. deported 344 people to Haiti on Monday alone — including 32 children.